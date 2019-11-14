Biffa (LON:BIFF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.38), with a volume of 253871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Biffa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 252 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 274 ($3.58).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.25 million and a PE ratio of 35.90.

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

