Biffa (LON:BIFF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) to an add rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Biffa from GBX 252 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 274 ($3.58).

Shares of Biffa stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 259.50 ($3.39). The company had a trading volume of 992,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.25 million and a P/E ratio of 36.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.43. Biffa has a 52-week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 260.50 ($3.40).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Biffa’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

