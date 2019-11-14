BidaskClub Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Strong Sell

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

OSTK opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,505,123 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $32,871,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,994.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,563,313 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,657 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 151,552 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 151,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

