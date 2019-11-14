BidaskClub Downgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Sell

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Fossil Group has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $414.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,436.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,848 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after buying an additional 111,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $78,327,000 after buying an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,744,558 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 492,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,871 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.