BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.22) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,775.77 ($23.20).
Shares of BHP traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,674.60 ($21.88). The company had a trading volume of 3,713,449 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,683.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,810.40.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
