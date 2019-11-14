BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.22) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,775.77 ($23.20).

Shares of BHP traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,674.60 ($21.88). The company had a trading volume of 3,713,449 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,683.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,810.40.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 2,900 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

