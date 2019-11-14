Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $799,500.00. Also, Director Lengerich Bernhard Van sold 133,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $10,645,102.65. Insiders sold 253,147 shares of company stock valued at $20,251,303 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

