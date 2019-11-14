Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.40 ($34.19).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €26.42 ($30.72) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.60. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 12-month high of €28.48 ($33.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

