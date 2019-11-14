Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,864,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,577,000 after buying an additional 1,655,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,183,000 after buying an additional 4,160,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after buying an additional 331,169 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,004,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

