Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $293.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

