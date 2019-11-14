Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.08

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and traded as low as $10.56. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 1,281,694 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$11.03.

In related news, insider Marnie Baker 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. Also, insider Jacqueline Hey bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.71 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,408.00 ($36,459.57).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

