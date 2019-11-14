Beleave (CNSX:BE) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Beleave Inc (CNSX:BE) were down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 702,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Beleave (CNSX:BE)

Beleave Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and sells tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis in Canada and Colombia. The company produces cannabis oils and extracts for medical purposes. It also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner.

