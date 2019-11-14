Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 49.2% in October

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.