Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BC8. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.38 ($107.41).

ETR BC8 opened at €116.30 ($135.23) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 1-year high of €110.80 ($128.84).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

