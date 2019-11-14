Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Buys £50,274 in Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider David Roberts purchased 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($65,691.89).

LON BEZ traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 534.50 ($6.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,440,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 598.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 576.40. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64.

Get Beazley alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 598 ($7.81).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.