BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 609.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,673 shares of company stock valued at $174,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.