BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 47.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 650.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total value of $931,639.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,100.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,113 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,843. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.17. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,269.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

