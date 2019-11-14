BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 190.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 52,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.