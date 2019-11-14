BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,199,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.