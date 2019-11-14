BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $51,927,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 123,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $12,516,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,289. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

