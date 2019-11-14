BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 22,489.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 203.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 380,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Loews by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,100,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after acquiring an additional 368,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Loews by 306.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 473,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 357,405 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE L opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

