BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

