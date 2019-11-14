BB&T Securities LLC Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $1,507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 724.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,384 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $2,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.72.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

