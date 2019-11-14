BB&T Securities LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $61.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

