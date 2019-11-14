BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in BB&T by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in BB&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 73,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in BB&T by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $54.46. 200,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBT. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

