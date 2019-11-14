Barrington Research Comments on InnerWorkings, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:INWK)

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InnerWorkings in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.83 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INWK. BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InnerWorkings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 403,029 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 256,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 159,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

