Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

