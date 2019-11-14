Barclays Trims Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Target Price to $23.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,052,550 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

