Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.38

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.38 and last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 22695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.68.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

