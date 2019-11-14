BancorpSouth Bank Sells 320 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

