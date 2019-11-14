BancorpSouth Bank Sells 248 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.79.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

