Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,820 shares of company stock worth $7,838,977. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

