Banco Santander S.A. Invests $3.81 Million in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,869,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,815 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,539,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 118,917 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $129.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.40 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNET. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.