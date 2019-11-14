Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $39.64 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

