Banco Santander S.A. Buys 17,563 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,595,000 after buying an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,154,000 after buying an additional 1,169,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,171,000 after purchasing an additional 549,575 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.