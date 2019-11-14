Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSBR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BSBR stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

