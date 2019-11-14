Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Banc of California worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 92.7% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 726.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 151,175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

BANC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 122,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $757.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

