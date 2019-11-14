Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

