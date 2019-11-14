Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Given “Buy” Rating at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BCN stock remained flat at $GBX 27.25 ($0.36) on Monday. 187,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64. Bacanora Lithium has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

