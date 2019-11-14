Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Given “Buy” Rating at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of BCN stock remained flat at $GBX 27.25 ($0.36) on Monday. 187,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64. Bacanora Lithium has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.69).
Bacanora Lithium Company Profile
