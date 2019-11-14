Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,195,000 after buying an additional 3,858,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

AAXN opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.30, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

