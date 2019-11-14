Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Axis Capital by 302.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,251. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

