Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Axcella Health stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 17.42 and a current ratio of 17.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.