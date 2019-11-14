AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
AXA Equitable stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. AXA Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.
AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. AXA Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXA Equitable will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
About AXA Equitable
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
