AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

AXA Equitable stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. AXA Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. AXA Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXA Equitable will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

