AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

