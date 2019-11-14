Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:AVCT traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 943,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,964. Avacta Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.71. The company has a market cap of $20.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

