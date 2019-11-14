Automatic Data Processing (ADP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

ADP stock opened at $168.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

