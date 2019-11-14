AU Optronics (AUOTY) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS: AUOTY) is one of 128 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AU Optronics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -3.55% -5.22% -2.62% AU Optronics Competitors -120.29% -52.67% -3.99%

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion $433.98 million 7.32 AU Optronics Competitors $3.37 billion $708.17 million 24.59

AU Optronics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A AU Optronics Competitors 2478 7965 13366 810 2.51

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 31.66%. Given AU Optronics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AU Optronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 37.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AU Optronics beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

