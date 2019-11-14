Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 84,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,106. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

