Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 291,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.24. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.32).

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

