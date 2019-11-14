Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 676,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 140,789 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 780,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.