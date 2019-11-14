ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.28

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 34215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

